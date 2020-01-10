The number of matrics doing 'critical subjects' declines

Fewer pupils are pursuing critical subjects like accounting, economics, science and mathematics, which could pose a serious threat to the country's future skills base.

The 2019 National Senior Certificate School Subject Report released with the matric results this week showed a substantial decline in pupils writing these critical subjects over the past five years.

Subjects such as accounting, economics and business studies declined by more than 20% while in the science fields, the decline was in the teens.

These are subjects that produce medical doctors, engineers, accountants and technicians, who are crucial to the future of the economy.

The department of basic education flags them as gateway subjects.

The report showed that in 2015, 140,474 pupils wrote accounting nationally but that figure dropped by 43% to 80,110 last year.

The picture was also the same in economics.