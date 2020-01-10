South Africa

Six 'illegal immigrants' arrested in KZN, two found with explosives

By Orrin Singh - 10 January 2020 - 13:24
Explosives recovered by police in northern KwaZulu-Natal from two men who were arrested for being in the country illegally.
Image: Supplied

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal confiscated explosives from two men, who together with four others are suspected of being in SA illegally. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of Pongola crime prevention unit arrested six illegal immigrants aged between 20 and 40 in Klipwal, near the Swaziland border, on Friday.

"They were charged for contravening the Immigration Act," said Gwala. "Two of them were found with explosives in their possession and were further charged for possession of explosives as well as contravening the Explosives Act.

"Police officers from the explosives unit were alerted and they removed the explosives." 

Gwala said the men would appear in court soon.

