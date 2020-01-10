Maponya lamented the state of SA economy, nephew says at business icon's memorial service

The late business icon Richard Maponya was unhappy about the state of the South African economy and its failure to create employment.

This is according to William Maponya, the late entrepreneur's nephew as he reflected during his memorial service held in Sandton on Friday.

"Until his last day, he was still complaining about the not being able to support its people," Maponya said.

Maponya said his uncle complained that the South African economy was failing to empower people living in townships to be economically independent and create jobs.