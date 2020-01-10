Maponya lamented the state of SA economy, nephew says at business icon's memorial service
The late business icon Richard Maponya was unhappy about the state of the South African economy and its failure to create employment.
This is according to William Maponya, the late entrepreneur's nephew as he reflected during his memorial service held in Sandton on Friday.
"Until his last day, he was still complaining about the not being able to support its people," Maponya said.
Maponya said his uncle complained that the South African economy was failing to empower people living in townships to be economically independent and create jobs.
He added that his uncle could not speak about business without mentioning Soweto.
Maponya added that he learned special values from his uncle.
"He taught us that charity must not be done at the expense of justice. You must not give because you want to get something in return but because you want to give," Maponya said.
Dr Richard Maponya died on January 6 and his funeral will be held on Tuesday.
He has been praised by people from all walks of life for tenacity in starting businesses during the apartheid era and growing them to make an impact in society.
