Top township pupils shine despite challenges

Dynamite comes in small packages and this cliché could be true for 19-year-old Kabo Tladi who was announced the top performing girl in township schools in Gauteng.

The petite girl from Makapanstad outside Hammanskraal, who did her grade 12 at Sikhululekile Secondary School, Tshwane North, also came top in the secondary school improvement programme.

Tladi got seven distinctions in Setswana home language, English first language, geography, physical sciences, mathematics, life sciences and for life orientation.

She was one of the Gauteng top achievers.

There was ululations and singing as she walked to the stage for the third time to collect her awards.

"I am excited, but this shows that hard work pays. I started preparing for my matric after I had finished writing my grade 11 final results.