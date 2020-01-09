Police offer rewards for information on two New Year's Day shootings

Police are offering a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits responsible for the two separate shootings on New Year’s Day at Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they were still searching for the suspects who fired shots indiscriminately at patrons just after 1am on January 1 at Poppy's restaurant in Melville which led to the killing of two women while six people were left injured.

“In relation to the shooting at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown just after 2.30am on the same morning, 11 victims - seven men and four women - sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired at revellers from an elevated platform suspected at this stage to be the M2 Double Decker Bridge. Suspect(s) in this incident is/are also unknown while the manhunt is under way,” Peters said.

She said a cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the shooting incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.

Peters urged anyone with information to contact Captain Maneta on 082-411-4677 regarding the Melville shooting and Captain Masilela on 082-319-9403 about the Mary Fitzgerald Square shooting.