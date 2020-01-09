No high court date yet for accused in Amy’Leigh de Jager kidnap case

No high court date has been received for the kidnapping case of Amy’Leigh de Jager, the Vanderbiljpark magistrate’s court heard on Thursday.

State prosecutor Luanda Ngcobo asked that the matter be postponed to February 25 to await a high court trial date.

The accused, Tharina Human, 27, Pieter van Zyl, 50, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, made a brief court appearance.

During a previous appearance in November 2019, it emerged that DNA results were still outstanding.

Previously, bail of R25,000 was granted to Nel, a mother of two.

Her bail conditions include reporting to the Vanderbijlpark police station every Wednesday. She is not allowed to contact state witnesses.