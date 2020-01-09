Matrics, do not be misled by 'fly-by-night' colleges, warns Blade Nzimande

With the 2019 matric results released, minister of higher education, science and technology Dr Blade Nzimande has warned students and parents against falling victim to illegal or “fly-by-night” colleges.

At least 409,906 pupils passed matric in the NSC (National Senior Certificate) curriculum.

In the IEB (Independent Examinations Board) curriculum, 12,595 students sat for the examination and more than 12,000 passed, the majority with bachelor passes.

Nzimande said bogus colleges were not registered as institutions of learning with the correct bodies, such as sector education and training authorities (Setas) and the department of higher education & training.

“These institutions lure and mislead future students into believing that these colleges offer qualifications that are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).