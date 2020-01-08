South Africa

Sanco flays City over 'nepotism'

By Peter Ramothwala - 08 January 2020 - 12:13
A group of disgruntled South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members blocked entrances and turned municipal employees away from work.
A group of disgruntled South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members blocked entrances and turned municipal employees away from work.
Image: 123rf / Allan Swart

Services were shut down yesterday at the Polokwane municipality following allegations of nepotism and cronyism in relation to the appointment of general workers in more than 100 posts.

A group of disgruntled South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members blocked entrances and turned municipal employees away from work.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said scores of employees didn't gain access to their work stations as protesters prevented them from going inside the buildings.

"We then decided to release the employees to go home and will return on Wednesday [today]. We can confirm that services were affected as residents failed to go in and get helped," Selala said.

Two Limpopo businessmen to appear in court for bribing SIU investigator over tender fraud

Two Limpopo businessmen  are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of corruption.
News
1 month ago

Sanco provincial secretary Theo Makola said they have learnt with shock that several councillors have allegedly hired their relatives and friends into some of the 141 general worker positions.

"Since last week we have been engaging with the municipality about these allegations hence we decided to shut down the municipality," Makola said.

"The allegations of nepotism and cronyism are rife in this municipality, and we want investigations urgently."

Selala said the municipality advertised and filled positions of general workers to render much-needed services to the community of Polokwane. He said workers were appointed in line with the municipal recruitment process.

Changing women's lives the cherry on top for co-op

Deutoronomeo learns and thrives as it grows.
Business
2 months ago

Court battle over water crisis

A Limpopo traditional leader is taking a district municipality to task for leaving his community with severe water shortages after it replaced the ...
News
2 months ago

ANC cadre drags party to court

An ANC member is taking the party to court for failing to appoint him a councillor.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X