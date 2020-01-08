Sanco flays City over 'nepotism'

Services were shut down yesterday at the Polokwane municipality following allegations of nepotism and cronyism in relation to the appointment of general workers in more than 100 posts.

A group of disgruntled South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members blocked entrances and turned municipal employees away from work.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said scores of employees didn't gain access to their work stations as protesters prevented them from going inside the buildings.

"We then decided to release the employees to go home and will return on Wednesday [today]. We can confirm that services were affected as residents failed to go in and get helped," Selala said.