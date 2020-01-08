Sanco flays City over 'nepotism'
Services were shut down yesterday at the Polokwane municipality following allegations of nepotism and cronyism in relation to the appointment of general workers in more than 100 posts.
A group of disgruntled South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members blocked entrances and turned municipal employees away from work.
Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala said scores of employees didn't gain access to their work stations as protesters prevented them from going inside the buildings.
"We then decided to release the employees to go home and will return on Wednesday [today]. We can confirm that services were affected as residents failed to go in and get helped," Selala said.
Sanco provincial secretary Theo Makola said they have learnt with shock that several councillors have allegedly hired their relatives and friends into some of the 141 general worker positions.
"Since last week we have been engaging with the municipality about these allegations hence we decided to shut down the municipality," Makola said.
"The allegations of nepotism and cronyism are rife in this municipality, and we want investigations urgently."
Selala said the municipality advertised and filled positions of general workers to render much-needed services to the community of Polokwane. He said workers were appointed in line with the municipal recruitment process.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.