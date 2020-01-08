R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng
Cash-in-transit company SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a gang that bombed an armoured vehicle on the N4 west highway towards Pretoria on Tuesday.
The van was rammed off the road by a sedan. The four occupants were forced out by men with rifles and then the van was bombed, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.
The robbers escaped in three vehicles with an undisclosed sum of cash.
The vehicle used to ram the van was abandoned burning at the scene.
SBV Services group CEO Mark Barrett said on Wednesday: "As a responsible corporate citizen, SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents. SBV does not tolerate any violence, crime and threats to our human lives.
"We will tirelessly persist in our efforts to mitigate cash-in-transit crime. Together with the authorities and the CIT industry, we will ensure that the perpetrators involved in CIT attacks are brought to justice.”
No SBV employees or civilians were injured during the heist.
SBV is appealing to anyone with information about the heist to contact their 24-hour hotline at 083 408 7029 to confidentially provide information to their investigation team.