Oprah Winfrey academy's pupils excel with 100% university-entry passes

“We are extremely proud of all our girls. Many, if not all of them, overcame significant challenges over the past five years and have come up on top. They not only leave academically successful, but they also leave resilient, courageous and tenacious,” the academy statement read.

A total of 11,678 full-time candidates, representing 227 schools, wrote the 2019 IEB NSC examination, with 89.51% achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.

The academy's executive director is Gugu Ndebele, a former CEO of Save the Children South Africa, who took up the position in February 2019. Ndebele previously spent 18 years at the department of education.