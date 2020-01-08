Matric 2019 : Top achiever Free State sets sights on 90% pass

Free State MEC of education Tate Makgoe has declared that his province's target this year is to exceed 90% pass rate in matric results.

Makgoe was speaking after the release of the 2019 results showed that his province had wrestled the top spot from Gauteng to obtain 88,4% matric pass rate.

"Our target is to exceed 90%. However, in the meantime, we want to focus on giving our teachers support in mathematics and we also building our technical high schools, so as to be able to attract industries in our province," Makgoe said yesterday.