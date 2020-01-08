South Africa

Man shot dead, wife injured during botched hijacking in Midrand

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 January 2020
The couple stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Maple and Kyalami Main roads, near Midrand, when they were attacked.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man was shot dead and his wife injured after a failed hijacking near Midrand on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the couple stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Maple and Kyalami Main roads when they were attacked.

“Two men allegedly stormed the couple's vehicle and attempted to get inside the Nissan X-Trail, which then allegedly rolled back downhill and landed in a ditch.

“Shots were allegedly fired from the suspects' vehicle and the female driver was wounded in the upper body and her husband killed,” Peters said.

He said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The suspects were travelling in a white Audi A4 with unknown number plates.

Cases of attempted hijacking, murder and attempted murder were opened.

News
19 hours ago

