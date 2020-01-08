Man killed in Limpopo truck petrol-bombing

Kagiso Mphelane was killed when a vehicle he was travelling in was petrol- bombed, allegedly by striking colleagues in Jane Furse, Limpopo.

The 30-year-old man was with two assistants in a Jane Furse Builders Supply delivery truck when the incident happened on Friday.

Kagiso's father, Judy Mphelane, 53, said he was saddened and frustrated by the untimely death of his son, saying he was expecting a lot from him.

He appealed to police to arrest those involved in the killing, urging them to follow up on information and claimed that one of the two suspects who petrol-bombed his son left his cap at the scene.

"One of the suspects whose cap was left at the scene was caught by CCTV footage picketing on the day of the attack in front of the gate of Jane Furse Builders that morning," Mphelane said.

Jane Furse Builders Supply financial manager, Mohammed Mia, confirmed that there was an ongoing strike related to wage negotiations that employees were taking part in.