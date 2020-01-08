Limpopo has highest number of 0% pass rate schools

Despite an increase in the pass rate from 2018 to 2019, more schools have recorded 0% pass rates, the department of basic education’s performance report found.

The report indicated that while 12 schools across the country recorded a 0% pass rate in 2018, in 2019 the number went up to 17.

Limpopo was the worst offender. The affected schools were in the Capricorn North, Mogalakwena, Sekhukhune East and South districts.

DA shadow minister for basic education Nomsa Marchesi said schools in Limpopo had been underperforming for several years.