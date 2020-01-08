KZN celebrates as class of 2019 surges past 80% pass rate target

KwaZulu-Natal - home to the largest number of matriculants - has registered its highest matric pass rate yet.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu commended the class of 2019 for the improved pass rate, up from 76.2% in 2018 to 81.3% in 2019, at the provincial matric results announcement in Durban on Wednesday.

A total of 116,937 candidates sat for the final exams in the province.

“This is a historic achievement since the 1994 democratic breakthrough, as this pass percentage for NSC exams is comparable to none in the past.

“The 80% target has finally been reached and today we proudly join the league of other provinces who are in the 80% bracket,” said Mshengu.