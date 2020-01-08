ANC is sick but can still be cured, says David Mabuza

The ANC is sick, but still alive - and the party is recommitting to putting the needs of the people first.

This was the message from the party's deputy president David Mabuza to the community of Upington, in the Northern Cape, during a rally on Wednesday to commemorate the Upington 26.

"The ANC is alive, but I cannot attest to whether this is a good life," said a jovial Mabuza.

"Is the ANC helping? Is the ANC healthy or is the ANC sick?