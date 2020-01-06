What you need to know about Martha Marais' compensation after Mamelodi Hospital abuse

The Gauteng department of health has compensated Martha Marais, the pensioner who was tied to a bench at Mamelodi Hospital while she was waiting to receive treatment in May last year.

The incident caused outrage after it was recorded and shared on social media, prompting the department to launch an investigation and put implicated employees, including a nurse and security guard, on special leave, SowetanLIVE reported.

The settlement agreement was reached through a mediation process with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Here's what you need to know:

The department takes responsibility

“I take full responsibility as the MEC on behalf of my staff members. I am not going to separate the department and the staff members involved, hence the apology,” said health department MEC Bandile Masuku at a press briefing on Sunday.

He added that during the investigation, the department looked into challenges and issues faced by its employees in an effort to root out abusive behaviour.

“We are not going to be punitive, because we understand the challenges that our health workers work within, but we have entered a process which we will share with the human rights commission and the family on the processes that we have taken in addressing all the issues of training, rehabilitation and general management of the hospital.”