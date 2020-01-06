Reformed robber describes how he turned his life around after prison

Robert Molefe once wanted to become a nurse and serve the people of South Africa, but that dream faded - to the point where he dropped out of school and turned to crime.

Molefe was raised by his single mother. Like most youngsters, he grew up with dreams and goals for his future. But things changed for Molefe in 1992 when they moved out of the family house and started struggling financially.

He dropped out of school in grade 9 and soon got involved in crime. “You start small, on weekends you do house robberies and hijacking,” he told TimesLIVE.

Molefe's luck ran out when he was arrested in Rosettenville, in the south of Johannesburg, in 1999. He was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail: 17 for murder, three for robbery and two for escaping from custody.