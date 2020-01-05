Trio intercepted near N3 toll plaza with box of guns, ‘a lot of ammunition’

Three men transporting unlicensed firearms on Saturday from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng were intercepted and arrested near the De Hoek toll plaza at Heidelberg on the N3.

“In an intelligence-led activation, police [acted on] information of firearms and ammunition that were in transit from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“Police spotted and intercepted the suspects' vehicle near the De Hoek Plaza toll gate on the N3 and found in the vehicle three firearms in a box with a lot of ammunition.

“The suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and are expected to appear before court in due course.”

The bust was hailed by Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela who said it had “spared many innocent lives”.

He also urged people with unlicensed guns to hand them over before May 2020.

“We call upon owners of illegal or unlicensed or unwanted firearms and ammunition, to hand them in at designated police stations while the firearm amnesty period is still under way,” said Mawela.