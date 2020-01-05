Facebook shuts down cartoonist's page after Zille storm on Twitter

You know you’re doing something right when you’re labelled and insulted.

That’s the opinion of cartoonist Jeremy Nell or “Jerm” after Facebook closed his public page in the wake of a controversy over one of his cartoons that was tweeted by DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

It depicted two people being accused of serious crimes, based on their race.

Nell said in a blog post on Friday, “I received multiple warnings. I was suspended multiple times. It was coming. I knew it would happen. Then it finally happened ... Facebook deplatformed me.”

“It’s very difficult to know precisely why I’ve been cancelled, but, essentially, enough posts were reported and found to be in violation of Facebook’s ‘hate speech’ rules,” he wrote.