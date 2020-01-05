10,000 litres of home-brewed booze concocted in well-fortified house
A 68-year-old man was arrested by police in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, for trading without a liquor licence after police discovered 10,000 litres of home-brewed booze.
Police said they had been tipped off about home-brewed liquor (Mtshovalale) being concocted at a house in Jawa Street.
“Security around this house is very secure and access proved difficult on several occasions,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
But on Friday a man was spotted walking away from the house. He was stopped and questioned.
“Police eventually gained access and discovered thousands of litres of home-brewed alcohol and liquor on the premises,” said Naidu.
Ten-thousand litres of booze was destroyed and 237 bottles of alcohol were seized.
“The owner, 68 was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening section 19 of the Liquor Act — trading without a valid liquor licence,” she added.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.