10,000 litres of home-brewed booze concocted in well-fortified house

“Security around this house is very secure and access proved difficult on several occasions,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

But on Friday a man was spotted walking away from the house. He was stopped and questioned.

“Police eventually gained access and discovered thousands of litres of home-brewed alcohol and liquor on the premises,” said Naidu.

Ten-thousand litres of booze was destroyed and 237 bottles of alcohol were seized.

“The owner, 68 was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening section 19 of the Liquor Act — trading without a valid liquor licence,” she added.