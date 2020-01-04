WATCH | Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé driver speeds off after stealing petrol
Two petrol attendants were left shocked when a motorist in a Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé with no rear number plate drove off without paying for petrol.
The incidentwas caught by the petrol station CCTV camera.
The driver waited for the two attendants to fill up the tank and then sped off with the fuel flap still open.
