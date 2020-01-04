South Africa

WATCH | Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé driver speeds off after stealing petrol

By staff reporter - 04 January 2020 - 11:12
Petrol attendants are left in shock after a driver drove off without paying for petrol.
Petrol attendants are left in shock after a driver drove off without paying for petrol.
Image: Supplied

Two petrol attendants were left shocked when a motorist in a Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupé with no rear number plate drove off without paying for petrol.

The incidentwas caught by the petrol station CCTV camera.

The driver waited for the two attendants to fill up the tank and then sped off with the fuel flap still open.

From petrol attendant to filling station owner

Aubrey Ndouvhada went from being a petrol attendant to becoming owner of a Sasol garage in his village in Limpopo.
News
4 weeks ago

The thing in life is never to give up

Sometimes many things seem impossible to achieve in life only so long as one does not attempt them.
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X