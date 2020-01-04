Gauteng police arrest over 750 alleged criminals during festive season

More than 750 suspects, many of them on the run, have been arrested in Gauteng since the start of the festive season.

The arrests were a result of the province's o kae molao and safer festive season operations.

“Detectives from Ekurhuleni started with the operations on Thursday night where they arrested 193 suspects that have been on the run after committing crimes inclusive of murder, robbery, rape and assault,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

On Friday, two suspects were arrested after they were found with explosives believed to be for use in ATM bombings and illegal mining.