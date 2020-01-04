South Africa

Eight mutilated lions found at lodge in North West

By staff reporter - 04 January 2020 - 08:54
Some of the lions found dead at a game lodge in the North West. Graphic parts of the image have been edited.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Eight lions were found dead, possibly poisoned, at a bush lodge near Rustenberg in the North West on Friday.

Staff at Predators Rock Bush Lodge made the gruesome discovery. The lions’ paws and snouts had been hacked off.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said, “Eight lions were allegedly killed, we are investigating a case of contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.”

He said there had been no arrests so far.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE was unable to reach the lodge on Friday evening.

Lodge owner Gert Blom told Netwerk24 earlier that each of the lions, which were relatively tame, had their own name. One of them had three cubs that were a day old, Only one of the cubs, Yoda, survived.

“The poachers supposedly hid behind a wall and threw over poisoned chicken carcasses,” said Blom.

Police could not immediately confirm if the lions had been poisoned as the investigation was ongoing.

