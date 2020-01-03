South Africa

WATCH | 'I felt like I was going to die': Melville shooting victims speak out

By EMILE BOSCH - 03 January 2020 - 14:56

New Year's celebrations in the Johannesburg neighbourhood of Melville were cut short when a brutal drive-by shooting took place at Poppy's restaurant. 

Two women died and another six people were injured. 

Survivor Petunia Roets, a single mother, described the emotions she has had to endure in the wake of the shooting. A trauma nurse by trade, Roets is now bedridden at Helen Joseph Hospital, without feeling in her right leg.

"Something has been taken from me," she said.

"I felt like I was going to die," said actor Mortimer Williams when describing the chaotic events that transpired. 

Both Roets and Williams were quick to admit that things could have been far worse and they are lucky to be alive. 

Police are searching for a black SUV that was captured by CCTV cameras at the scene. 

Car used in Melville shooting had cloned plates

Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and devastation following the shootings in Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, ...
News
5 hours ago

'Everyone felt safe and happy until the last moment': Heartbroken husband of Melville shooting victim

The husband of one of the victims of the New Year’s Day shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, is reeling from the loss.
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X