Mmusi Maimane's monumental 2019: six highlights

The year 2019 was a defining one for the DA's former leader Mmusi Maimane.

Be it resigning from both his positions as MP and party leader or celebrating his marriage, Maimane had Mzansi talking.

Here are six highlights from Maimane's 2019.

Speech of a lifetime

During the general elections, Maimane delivered a rousing speech with a clear message centred on what he called President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "complicity."

The “speech of a lifetime” also included the scandals of former president Jacob Zuma's government, the challenge to change and the DA's promise to its voters.