KZN security guard in serious condition after robbery at primary school

A security guard was seriously injured during a robbery at a primary school in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Sunday.

Police said the security guard, from Ntwela Primary school in Umlazi F section, was on duty when he was attacked.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on December 29 2019 at 3am, he was performing his duties at a school in F section in Umlazi when he was attacked by unknown males,” said SAPS KZN spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the guard sustained injuries to the head as a result of being assaulted with a gun. The men then broke into the principal’s office through the roof and took a grass cutter, a laptop, a TV set and a DVD. A case of robbery is being investigated by Umlazi police.