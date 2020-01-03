Car used in Melville shooting had cloned plates

The registration of the vehicle in the Melville incident was cloned and the owner of that car was not near Melville when the incident happened.

Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock after the shootings in Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, over New Year's.

He said preliminary police investigations did not link the two shootings.

Lesufi, accompanied by MEC for health Bandile Masuku and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko on Friday visited four patients from the Melville shooting who are being treated at Helen Joseph hospital.

One patient remains in ICU in a critical condition. According to Lesufi, the male patient was shot in the head.

“We are touched and worried from medical reports that we received from our hospitals regarding treatments they made from December 23 till yesterday. This is really a worrying point,” Lesufi said.

Commenting on the police investigation to find the shooter in the Melville case, he said: “They have assembled a strong team of investigators to crack down this case.”

Lesufi also extended appreciation for the outpouring of support received from all South Africans, adding it was heartwarming to see a united face of SA that was shown during the night vigil held in Melville on Thursday night.