Mother, sons arrested for 'witchcraft killing' of father on New Year’s Eve

A 62-year-old woman was arrested with two of her sons for allegedly strangling her husband because they accused him of witchcraft at Tiyani Village in Limpopo.

The mother and sons, aged 35 and 43, were arrested on Tuesday after the discovery of a body at their home.

“It is alleged that Samson Hlungwani was accused of witchcraft by the three and was ... subsequently strangled inside one of the rooms.

“This after one of the sons complained that his father had bewitched him, as every time he (the son) married a woman, she did not stay around long,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and warned the community not to accuse others of practising witchcraft.

The trio was expected to appear in the Tiyani magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder.