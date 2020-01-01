Mpumalanga health MEC welcomes 42 New Year's Day babies

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has applauded the rural Embhuleni Hospital at Nhlazatshe village for having a zero percent death rate of mothers and children during birth.

Speaking during the welcoming of the province’s 42 New Year’s babies, Manzini blessed the four children born at Embhuleni Hospital on New Year’s Day with gifts.

Manzini said the first baby in the province was born at 12.00am on January 12020 at Embhuleni Hospital.

“As we speak, we have 42 children born on New Year’s Day in the whole province of Mpumalanga. We have four here at Embhuleni Hospital who are healthy and sound. I would also wish to thank the staff of the hospital for breaking the record in making sure that they attain a zero percent neonatal death rate which is a very good thing when we look at the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and the country’s call,” said Manzini.