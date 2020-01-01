Mpumalanga health MEC welcomes 42 New Year's Day babies
Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has applauded the rural Embhuleni Hospital at Nhlazatshe village for having a zero percent death rate of mothers and children during birth.
Speaking during the welcoming of the province’s 42 New Year’s babies, Manzini blessed the four children born at Embhuleni Hospital on New Year’s Day with gifts.
Manzini said the first baby in the province was born at 12.00am on January 12020 at Embhuleni Hospital.
“As we speak, we have 42 children born on New Year’s Day in the whole province of Mpumalanga. We have four here at Embhuleni Hospital who are healthy and sound. I would also wish to thank the staff of the hospital for breaking the record in making sure that they attain a zero percent neonatal death rate which is a very good thing when we look at the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and the country’s call,” said Manzini.
“What makes this zero death of mother or children during birth here is because this is a rural hospital but the staff morale [is good] and also the mothers did the right thing by making sure that they do check-ups early and constantly to give birth to healthy babies. I believe other hospitals and provinces can come to learn here at Embhuleni Hospital,” said Manzini.
Sizakele Nyandeni,32, who gave birth to her first child at 12.00am, told Sowetan that she was over the moon that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
“Interestingly, I was born on December 31, and my first child is born just the next day. I named my child Sibusiso Happy Masilela because I’m very happy. I would also like to give thanks for the gifts from the department of health and this will stay [with us] forever, for my child to know what happened when he was born,” said Nyandeni.
