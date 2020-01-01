Argument over seats at initiation graduation ceremony ends in death

A misunderstanding about the “seniority in the seating arrangements” at an initiation graduation ceremony has ended in a death in the Eastern Cape.

A 26-year-old-man attending the ceremony at Mzamo Section, Ilinge Township, outside Queenstown, was stabbed to death during the fracas on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was a misunderstanding about the seating arrangement of the two men aged 23 and 26. The one was claiming to be the senior to the other,” explained police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha.

“Both men left the house which was full of people. It is alleged that the 23-year-old suspect fatally stabbed the 26-year-old man on his upper body.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in the Ezibeleni magistrate’s court near Queenstown on Thursday.

The identity of the victim is yet to be released.