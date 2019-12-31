Ramaphosa looks back on a difficult 2019 but has hope for the future

While SA has made progress under difficult conditions, it still has many mountains to climb and many treacherous rivers to cross, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his New Year’s message to the nation.

He expressed confidence, however, that the country has the means and determination to overcome the enormous challenges confronting it.

Reflecting on the year gone by, the president said 2019 was filled with both highs and lows. Great progress had been made but also several setbacks were experienced.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, the creation of a better life for all in terms of quality healthcare, land redistribution and free higher education is underway. Progress is also being made in achieving the targeted R1.2-trillion in new investment that will drive the country’s economic renewal.

“Steadily, we are rebuilding the public institutions that are so vital to our democracy, restoring our law enforcement agencies, and taking forward the fight against state capture and corruption,” Ramaphosa said.

The peaceful May general election had demonstrated that SA is a robust and vibrant democracy and was a re-commitment to “build a new society founded on the will of the people, in which all South Africans — black and white — truly belong.