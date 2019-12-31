Ramaphosa calls gender-based violence a national shame in New Year message to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the scourge of gender-based violence as a national shame in his New Year message to fellow South Africans on Tuesday.

He described 2019 as a year filled with highs and lows: “A year in which we measured great progress but also encountered several setbacks."

Elections in May, during which millions cast their votes peacefully and enthusiastically, showed that citizens enjoyed a robust and vibrant democracy.

But he said many in the country still experienced hardships due to unemployment and poverty.