South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses 'most neglected' elderly in Limpopo

By Staff Reporter - 30 December 2019 - 14:45

 Julius Malema is expected to address the elderly during the EFF's second annual year-end party on Monday.

The function is taking place at ward 10 in Blood River, Limpopo. Chief Kgabo Solomon Moloto III is among the local dignitaries present at the celebration.

Malema said the elderly were the most neglected people in society. He vowed to take better care of them and put a smile on their faces.

