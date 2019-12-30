Twins reunited with parents after being 'lost' in social care system

The woman said officers allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the hitchhiker. A search of his daughter’s toy box revealed live pistol ammunition.

“They put us all in cuffs and took us down to the police station. When we got there the guy confessed that the bullets were his, but it was too late. We all needed to be arrested,” she said.

The couple desperately called relatives to come and fetch the twins. An estranged aunt arrived. “She assaulted me in the police station and accused me of putting my children in danger. The police just let her take my children,” the mother alleged.

After the couple appeared in court on December 24, where unlawful possession of ammunition charges against them were withdrawn, they called the aunt.

“She had gone and dropped my girls at a place of safety, but wouldn’t tell us where it was. She gave us a number and all the people would tell us is that the girls were fine, but that we couldn’t bring them home,” the woman alleged.

The couple said police did not follow protocol and procedure when removing the children from their care.

Police officers and social workers are empowered to remove children from custody without a court order if they feel the child is in imminent danger or requires care. In these circumstances a “form 36” requires completion in triplicate, a copy of which is given to the biological parents so they have knowledge of where their children are to be housed.

On demanding this information from the police, they said they found the paperwork was not done and officers had “no idea” where the children were.

“They didn’t want to help us. We were at police stations for three days and we got nothing. Our children were missing and no one would tell us where they were,” the mother said.

“We had no Christmas for our girls. We couldn’t sleep and we couldn’t go home because everything there reminded us of them. One night my husband spent hours washing his car and eventually slept in it,” she said.