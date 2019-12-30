Eastern Cape premier's office to probe incident of 'gender-based violence'
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office has become embroiled in a gender-based violence incident now under investigation by the police.
Mabuyane said in a statement on Monday that an employee in his private office had been implicated in the alleged “assault” of a young woman at a drive-through restaurant in the early hours of the morning.
The premier said police were investigating, adding that his office would also do so. Mabuyane named the employee but it is unclear if he will face criminal charges.
“The alleged assault that is reported to have taken place at a drive-through of a fast food outlet in the wee hours of the morning between one of the employees of the premier’s private office … and a young lady has reached my attention,” he said.
“We view this as a very unfortunate incident that is alleged to have happened and we have since been alerted that the matter is under police control. We appeal to the public to give space to that investigation. As the office of the premier we will conduct our internal investigation to solicit all necessary facts around these allegations to help us arrive at an appropriate decision.
“As the premier I take these allegations seriously and I am looking into the matter to get a factual account of what transpired. I commit that this is one matter I cannot bury my head in the sand on because issues of gender-based violence are a pandemic in the country.”
Mabuyane said he had placed the employee on leave pending the investigation.
“When I have concluded the internal investigation and hopefully when the SAPS would have at least established the factual account of this matter, a decision will be communicated,” he said.
“As the premier of this province I am committed to the campaign against gender-based violence, as mandated by the president, and I condemn all forms of gender-based violence wherever they are seen to be showing their ugly head.”
