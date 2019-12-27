Shun violent offenders, as we strive for a better SA - David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says racism, tribalism, violence against women, xenophobia and homophobia are social ills that are in conflict with the values of South Africans living in a democracy.

"They are an antithesis of a SA and a society that we seek to build, in line with our strategic objective of our National Liberation Movement," he said in a festive season message.

"That is why we must join hands to isolate from society all those who perpetuate these acts of violence and abuse against women, children, older persons and all the vulnerable among us."

Mabuza highlighted the successes and challenges the country experienced in 2019, such as a peaceful general election, the success abroad of musicians and the Springboks' triumph, contrasted with economic pressures, Eskom's “less than predicable energy supply” and the severe drought crippling some areas of the country.