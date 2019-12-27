Deadly KZN thunderstorms expected to continue on Friday

Lightning has claimed the lives of two people in KwaZulu-Natal - including a matriculant on Christmas Day.

The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said Msawenkosi Sizwe Zulu, 20, was struck by lightning on Wednesday while he was on his way home from a traditional music festival.

Zulu had recently written his matric exams at Mhloluthini High School in the Ulundi local municipality.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka sent his condolences to Zulu's family, as well as to a family in the Msinga local municipality, who lost a loved one as a result of a lightning strike on Thursday.