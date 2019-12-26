South Africa

Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp

By SowetanLIVE - 26 December 2019 - 10:37
Pavement bricks under the M1 South, Booysens off ramp, bridge have dislodged.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on Johannesburg's M1 south at the Booysens off-ramp, after some pavement bricks became dislodged under the bridge on Christmas Day.

The road remains open.

A technical team was due on site to advise authorities, said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said in a statement on Wednesday: “Part of the structure under the M1 south Booysens off-ramp has broken off and it has compromised the safety of the bridge. At the moment the traffic is flowing smoothly and the JMPD officers are on the scene.”

“Johannesburg Roads Agency has been contacted to come and assess the damage and, if necessary, to go ahead to close the section of the bridge.”

