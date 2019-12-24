'Very happy': Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is paroled from prison

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe will spend Christmas at home after being released on parole from Johannesburg's Leeuwkop prison in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Department of justice and correctional services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed Cekeshe's release.

A friend, Nkanyiso Ngqulunga, who has been campaigning for it, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE: “He is doing good and very happy about his release. He is now with the family.”

A former media studies student at Footprint Academy in Braamfontein, Cekeshe lived in Johannesburg with his parents, Ngqulunga said previously. He has three siblings.

He was one of thousands of prisoners who benefited from a remission of sentence for certain categories of prisoners, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 16.

Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison since December 2017, after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term — three of which were suspended — for public violence and malicious damage to property. He pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a #FeesMustFall protest in 2016.