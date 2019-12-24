South Africa

Mzansi ecstatic about Kanya Cekeshe's Christmas release

By Jessica levitt - 24 December 2019 - 08:42
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been released on parole.
Image: Vusumzi_Gqalane via Twitter

“He's home for Christmas.”

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe was released on parole in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the department of justice and correctional services confirmed.

Cekeshe was among those who benefited from a remission of sentence for certain categories of prisoners, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 16. 

After news of his impending parole, many South Africans campaigned for Cekeshe to be home by Christmas.

His name immediately topped the trends list after it was confirmed he was home.

