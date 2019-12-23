South Africa

Durban Christmas shoppers duck for cover during police simulation

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 23 December 2019 - 11:38
A planned police simulation exercise at the Phoenix Plaza, north of Durban, caused panic when stun grenades were allegedly used.
A planned police simulation exercise at the Phoenix Plaza, north of Durban, caused panic when stun grenades were allegedly used.
Image: Daniel Born

Christmas shoppers at the Phoenix Plaza in Phoenix, north of Durban, took cover as blasts went off on Monday morning.

Terrified shoppers believed that it was a bank robbery or shooting at the adjacent taxi rank.

However, it was a planned disruptive operation by law enforcement agencies.

Messages on social media claimed that stun grenades used in the operation caused panic.

War's terrifying reality made virtual by Red Cross

The crack of a sniper round strikes terror as you crouch behind a cinder-block wall.
News
10 months ago

It is believed that the SAPS, Public Policing Unit, Road Traffic inspectorate and Tactical Response Team were involved in the operation.

Glen Naidoo, of private security company, KZN VIP, confirmed the operation.

“It displayed the readiness of law enforcement agencies this festive season,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said no robbery took place.

“It was a simulation operation.”

It was all an act: Malema sticks to his guns over ‘rifle’

Julius Malema is sticking to his guns and continued to insist that he did not fire a real gun.
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X