South Africa

Doctors under fire: Five must-read stories on Prof Peter Beale

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 December 2019 - 10:04
Prof Peter Beale, above, and Dr Abdulhay Munshi were released on bail last week.
Image: Supplied

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and his colleague, anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, were released on bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court last week after they handed themselves over to police. 

The specialists have been making headlines since October, after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died during a routine laparoscopic operation.

Here are five must-read stories on Beale:

Boy's family launches legal battle and investigation 

After the death of their son at Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg, Mohammadh and Zaheeya Sayed said they would pursue legal action against the specialists and the hospital.

More claims against Beale

Soon after the death of his son, Mohammadh said he learnt of other parents whose children had allegedly died while being operated on by Beale.

Mohammadh said he was with Zayyaan when he took his last breath, adding that he had to “help” Munshi “save his life”. 

Arrest warrants 

The Johannesburg magistrate's court issued arrest warrants for the two specialists, stating they would be charged with culpable homicide.

When contacted by TimesLIVE for comment, Munshi said it had been a traumatic time due to “all the bad things that are being said about me”. Beale's attorney, Jeanne Albertse, confirmed that her client had been asked to appear in court and would participate in the investigation.

Court hearing 

The two specialists appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on December 17. Sayed's family, lawyers and members of the SA Society of Anaesthesiologists (Sasa) filled the courtroom. 

R10,000 bail

The doctors were released on R10,000 bail each and the matter was postponed to March  2020. 

