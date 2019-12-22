Recycling turns around fortunes of former domestic worker

After losing her job as a domestic worker, Mmatumo Ramohaladi resorted to collecting waste to support her family and turned it into a profitable business.

Ramohaladi, 51, from Kliptown, Soweto, started recycling waste in 2015 with dozens other women in her area to put bread on the table in their homes.

"I had to swallow my pride and go around the townships and dumping sites to collect everything I could find because no one was gonna feed my children," said Ramohaladi.

She said she makes about R60 to R80 per load after it has been weighed in kilograms at the recycling hub.

"It's not much but I'm able to collect about four loads a week and on good days, I'm able to make about R250 to R300 in a week which I use to buy groceries."

Ramohaladi said she wakes up around 4am to go and collect bottles from taverns, places where there were events or parties.

"I collect bottles, plastic containers, wood, steel, metal, card box and anything I can find to trade.

"...I believe in education and they would rather not have nice clothes to wear at home but I make sure they have full and proper uniform when they go to school."

While many South Africans are preparing for the Christmas feast, celebrations and festivities are a luxury Ramohaladi has to do without.