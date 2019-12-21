Dreams of a white Christmas for Western Cape on ice

Cape Town residents may have to put their dreams of a white Christmas on ice.

That’s after Snow Report SA’s preliminary prediction of snow lightly dusting the mountain peaks of the Western Cape between Christmas evening and the Day of Goodwill had hopes raised this week.

However new data that later emerged indicated big changes in the moisture and freezing levels which — according to Snow Report SA’s Richard Le Sueur — are the “two biggest factors that affect snowfall”.

“So at this point the chances of snow in the Western Cape at Christmas are not looking very good anymore, despite the fact that snow has fallen on Christmas before,” said Le Sueur.