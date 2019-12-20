That's Dr Green please: Beauty queen Tamaryn graduates at UCT on Monday

Miss Universe first runner-up in 2018, Tamaryn Green, will on Monday graduate with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBChB), after a seven-year journey at the University of Cape Town.

In that time, the former Miss SA also battled tuberculosis (TB).

Reflecting on her journey after the diagnosis in the middle of her second year, an article on the UCT website said she remembers having only one thought: “Don’t tell anyone.” And for a while she didn’t.

But Green eventually realised that she could use her diagnosis to educate young South Africans on the potentially fatal disease and help break the stigma attached to TB, especially among the youth. As a medical doctor in waiting, she felt it was her duty. It eventually led to the launch of her #BreakTheStigmaCampaign.