Stolen car leads Durban cops to massive drug bust

"A man and a woman who were found on the premises were arrested after they could not account for the vehicle. The police officers conducted a search for the vehicle keys, which were found inside the home."

During a search of the house, three pistols and a shotgun were recovered. Police also seized 139 rounds of assorted ammunition.

"A preliminary investigation that was conducted at the scene revealed that one of the firearms was stolen in Isipingo in March 2017, whilst the others were not reported stolen as yet," said Naicker.

During a further search of the premises, police seized:

253g of crack cocaine;

3,998 capsules of heroine;

639.2g of dagga;

1,064.6g of cocaine powder; and

3,176 mandrax tablets.

"The suspects, aged 28 and 29, were detained at Sydenham Saps. They were charged for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, being in possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of drugs."

They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.