SA female doctor fights against deadly circumcision practices

She has endured decades of vilification and professional isolation, but at the age of 72, Doctor Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni persists in her fight to end the deaths and misery from traditional circumcision in South Africa.

Twice a year, in summer and winter, teenage boys from several of South Africa’s black tribal groups undergo a rite of passage in the form of circumcision rituals, where they are taught to "become men".

They are restricted from drinking water — to lessen toilet visits — and may spend weeks healing in huts in remote rural areas, away from medical care.

The circumcisions are often performed in unhygienic conditions by a traditional practitioner who typically has no modern medical training.

Dozens of young men die each year, and many others endure life-long pain and misery when the operation is bungled.

That’s why, three decades ago, Chabula-Nxiweni decided to intervene, wading into a subject that was already hyper-sensitive — but especially so for women, for whom it was out of bounds. “I have no regrets at all,” she told AFP at her home in the eastern coastal city of Port Elizabeth.

“I was raising an alarm to government to do something as boys were dying and continue to die now from botched circumcisions. I had to take a stand,” she said.

The mother of 10 runs a practice treating mostly young boys from the crime-infested township of Motherwell in Port Elizabeth who have endured mangled circumcisions. She cleans septic wounds, applies medication and dresses mutilated penises.