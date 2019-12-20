Old atrocity finally set to be laid to rest

There was joy as the remains of the last victim of the Mamelodi 10 were exhumed at the Old Winterveld Cemetery in Pretoria yesterday after 14 years of investigations.

Families of the Mamelodi 10 sat for hours in the scorching sun as investigators retrieved the remains of Jeremiah Ntuli, who was killed by the apartheid government in the most ruthless fashion.

What was left of the remains was some teeth, left humerus, pelvis, left and right femurs and left and right small tibia fragments.

Ntuli, Samuel Masilela, Sipho Phillip Sibanyoni, Elliot Sathekge, Jeremiah Magagula, Thomas Phiri, Morris Kabini [Nkabinde], Rooibaard Geldenhuys, Abram Makolane and Stephen Makena make up the Mamelodi 10.

Jeremiah's mother, Maria Ntuli, 86, sat not far from the grave with just a smile on her face. "I no longer have any pain. I am at peace," she said.