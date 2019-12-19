Money for EC health services diverted to pay legal costs

Hundreds of millions of rands meant for essential health services are being diverted to cover medico-legal claims against the Eastern Cape department of health.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that this included money meant for medication, staffing and infrastructure.

The department’s annual report for the 2018-19 financial year — released two weeks ago — shows that the provincial government is saddled with R29bn in medico-legal claims.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said her department simply did not have the budget to deal with these claims, which was why it dipped into money meant for service delivery.

In the health committee’s report, tabled in the Bhisho legislature, it stated that the health administration and management subdivision had underspent its budget by R48.5m on its services as money had to be diverted to cover legal claims.

“The medico-legal claims continue to considerably negatively affect spending towards primary health care service delivery,” the report says.